With all this talk about bears lately in the news, many are wondering what risks may be present as they're exploring Colorado's outdoor scene. It's hard not to remember one video-taped close encounter from last summer that left viewers shocked.
In the video below, a curious bear can be seen sniffing around the outside a camper's tent. The man inside appears to be asleep as the bear approaches and starts chewing on his shoe. The man kicks his feet several times, startling the bear who quickly takes off running.
Watch it below:
"Four friends and I were hiking in the Cascade Mountains at Mount Rainer National Park. We just finished our hike and I was using the bathroom and one of my buddies told me I better come to the tent campground as fast as I can," the video's caption reads. "The bear was trying to get into the tent where the man was storing his food. But for some reason was also interested in his feet. Interested enough he took a nibble out of the man's shoe."
The encounter took place last summer in July.
It's unclear what type of species the bear in the video is. Black bears, which tend to be much smaller than grizzlies, can be black, dark brown, brown, cinnamon, and even white.
Grizzlies can be blond, red, light brown, dark brown, and nearly black. While it can be difficult to tell the two bear species apart, grizzlies have a pronounced shoulder hump, smaller, more rounded ears, fuzzier looking fur, and much larger claws.
Black bears are the only bears in the state of Colorado. In recent days, a woman was killed in a bear attack while walking her dogs near Durango.
Editor's Note: Do not run from a bear. If you see a bear on the trail, slowly move away. If the bear gets closer to you, then you'll want to make yourself look as big as possible. Shout out loud noises, clap your hands, and continue backing away.
