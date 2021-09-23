In Colorado, interfering with the natural behavior of the state's wildlife is taken very seriously. So much so, that measures taken to protect an animal can result in the temporary closure of a park or trail.
In one recent instance, Jefferson County's Van Bibber Park was closed on Wednesday "until further notice" – and there hasn't been notice yet – due to the presence of a bull moose. Videos shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife clarify that officials have been monitoring a bull moose in the area during the closure.
Van Bibber Park is described on the Jefferson County Open Space website as an urban get-away and a frequent migration stop for animals. It's about 164 acres in size with 5.2 miles of trail. See its urban location below:
The video accompanying the post presumably captures the moose that's being monitored. See it below:
Wildlife officers were monitoring a bull moose in the vicinity Wednesday afternoon. Please always maintain a safe distance from any moose and keep your dogs away and on a leash.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 23, 2021
To learn more about moose, please visit: https://t.co/CYMilvqI1s https://t.co/VOHWl7uJFC pic.twitter.com/KVlkRT1TLv
The video also comes with a warning to maintain a safe distance from moose and to keep dogs away from them and on leash when in moose country. Dogs can tend to prompt an aggressive response from moose, with a charging moose capable of causing death or serious injury.
Wildlife-related closures in Colorado's natural spaces aren't uncommon and it's important to always respect these closures. Two common reasons behind wildlife closures are protecting breeding grounds during mating season and for the safety of the public.
