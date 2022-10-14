From bears digging through cars for food to deer and elk being common hazards on the roadway, the risk wildlife poses is never far for Colorado vehicle owners. A recent incident in Steamboat Springs puts that on display.
A video shared to Reddit captures two bull moose sparring. As the animals knock antlers, one can be seen slamming into the side of a car, snapping off a side mirror with ease. Moments later, one of the moose gets knocked into the bed of a pick-up truck.
Watch the wild clip below:
Never attempt to intervene in any sort of situation like this. Sparring is natural behavior for moose and getting in the way can result in serious injury. Remember, these animals can weight up to 1,200 pounds and can become aggressive when surprised or threatened.
If you happen to see any sort of behavior that is cause for concern, contact local wildlife officials.
I knew I was going to love living in this state when I moved here two years ago. Actually, I first saw it in 91' and made myself a promise the to retire here one day, and that was even before pot was legalized! :)
Who knew moose had sumo wrestling? First on in the pickup loses.
