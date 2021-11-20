A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Ranger Tiffany, shows pair of bull elk competing for a late season mate.
Elk rut season in Colorado typically takes place between September and mid-October and is well over by now. However, it is not unheard of for rut behavior to continue if there are potential mates still available.
A cow can be heard vocalizing in the background, which is a typical way to let potential mates know that she is ready to bread.
"It seems late in the year, these vocalizations usually mean the cow is in estrus and ready to mate. A late bloomer perhaps?" Ranger Tiffany said in a tweet.
Sound up to hear cow elk vocalizing while the bulls spar.— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) November 20, 2021
Younger bulls will continue to practice sparring for next years rut. pic.twitter.com/xmIlYAPMIe
