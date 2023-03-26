Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recently took to Twitter to share a video of crews rescuing an elk that got stuck in a livestock feeder in Rangely, Colorado earlier this month. 

According to the tweet, the district wildlife manager on the scene stunned the elk with a taser in order to remove the part of its antlers that was tangled in the feeder. 

It startled the elk, which began thrashing its head around and dragging the feeder with it. They ended up having to saw off part of the antler in order to save the bull. 

Check out the video below: 

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.