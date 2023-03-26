Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recently took to Twitter to share a video of crews rescuing an elk that got stuck in a livestock feeder in Rangely, Colorado earlier this month.
According to the tweet, the district wildlife manager on the scene stunned the elk with a taser in order to remove the part of its antlers that was tangled in the feeder.
It startled the elk, which began thrashing its head around and dragging the feeder with it. They ended up having to saw off part of the antler in order to save the bull.
Check out the video below:
Starting today with a #FeelGoodFriday story.— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) March 24, 2023
DWMs in the northwest corner have been busy this winter. In this video, DWMs rescue a bull elk stuck in a livestock feeder.
See the full northwest winter conditions story ➡️https://t.co/WbAjTQhIzS. pic.twitter.com/ORdfTAd2qF
