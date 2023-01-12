Angry bull

Shocking footage that's going viral across the web shows a bull charging a gravel biker, knocking them off their bike before tossing them in the air during a second charge.

According to Mountain Bike Action, the encounter occurred during the 'Rock Cobbler' gravel bike race, held in Bakerfield, California this past weekend. While video of a single collision is being shared, the bull reportedly had physical encounters with four riders throughout the race. No one was seriously injured.

According to an article from ABC7, the encounter with the bull was the result of the race winding through a private working cattle ranch.

The Rock Cobbler race is notorious for its unique nature, roughly 80 miles long and marketed not as a race, but as "a damn challenging ride." That being said, participant times are tracked, with 2022 'winner' Peter Stetina taking 4 hours and 49 minutes to complete the course.

On the race website, Stetina is quoted as saying "the Rock Cobbler is the kookiest bike race I've ever done. It's unclassifiable. One minute, you're on nice surface and the next, you're slip-sliding down a scree field, or just plain old riding through a field, dodging cattle."

Watch the shocking footage below:

This encounter is an important reminder to always keep your distance from animals while on the trail – especially when on a bike. Bikes can tend to scare animals, prompting an aggressive response, whether that's from a deer, a dog, or a bull. Distance tends to be the best first step when it comes to preventing a negative encounter.

