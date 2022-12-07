According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, crews recently sprung into action to save a deer that got stuck in a Colorado Springs ditch.
The antlered buck was found in a cement drainage ditch on the west side of the city, near Centennial Boulevard. It was likely unable to get out of the ditch due to its hooves sliding on the steep sides. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this is a fairly common occurrence, especially in winter.
CPW Officer Sarah Watson responded to the scene, sedating the animal and using a tarp and tow attached to a truck to pull the buck out of the ditch. Once rescued, the buck reportedly wandered off into better habitat.
A video of the rescue can be seen
