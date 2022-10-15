Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to a residential area near Durango on Friday after receiving reports that a large male deer was seen walking around with a metal cage tangled in its antlers. It was later determined that the object was a tomato plant cage.
"The tomato plant cage was hooked over one antler, but sometimes it would swing down in his face making it hard for him to eat until he got it swung back around to the side," CPW said in a tweet on Saturday.
Crews were eventually able to tranquillize the deer, and safely remove the cage. The animal was then given a reversal drug, and a tag.
"The deer was given ear tags to indicate it had recently been given the tranquilizer drug. The blue tags have a date on the back that says when it would be safe to eat (30 days after), just in case he gets hit by a car or wanders out of town where a hunter could harvest him," CPW said.
Special thanks to the neighborhood cat in this video that helped give the deer a nudge to wake him up after the reversal drug kicked in. With friends like that, this buck will probably hang around town for awhile. pic.twitter.com/5JTPR8ofyl— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 14, 2022
CPW wants to remind Coloradans to assess tangle hazards in their yards, to protect wildlife.
"Holiday decorations, hammocks, volleyball nets and various other items can all present problems when animals get tangled up in them, and it can be tricky to tranquilize deer to help free them of obstructions," officials said.
Well stay out of the tomatoes next time! We have "City Deer" here in Durango, I've literally seen dozens of them eating grass at Greenmount Cemetery, plus numerous others just strolling through town or laying on the ballfield in groups up at Fort Lewis College.
