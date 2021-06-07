On June 6, a video was posted to the PinkBike website depicting what the uploading user describes as a "mountain biker boobytrap" on Lake Moraine Trail in Manitou Springs, Colorado.
The video captures two riders as they rapidly move through the forest, with the pursuing mountain biker filming the ride in a point-of-view angle. Suddenly, the rider leading the charge down the mountain is seen on the ground beside a large jagged branch clearly jutting out onto the trail, propped up by trailside trees.
From the ground and appearing to be uninjured, the fallen biker raises suspicion about the precarious limbs, with the consensus between the two being that the placement was "on purpose."
The posting PinkBike user, u/mtnyrder-co, provides more detail in the description of the video, stating that a total of four jagged trees were found propped up toward the middle of the trail in typical high-speed spots along the route.
Watch the video below. Due to language, viewer discretion is advised:
This isn't the first time that suspected boobytraps have been found targeting cyclists in the Pikes Peak region. In 2019, a tripwire was found on a local trail after injuring two. This was preceded by another incident in which fishing line was found strung across the popular Captain Jack's bike trail in North Cheyenne Cañon in Colorado Springs.
Though uncommon, boobytraps are found on Colorado's trails from time-to-time, thought to be placed with the intention of injuring or maiming passersby. If you're on a trail and see something suspicious, report it. Boobytraps come in various forms, but set-ups that have been reported in the past include tripwires, spikes, and blockage around blind corners.
Lake Moraine trail is a new trail in the area of Pikes Peak. Once an unofficial trail referred to as "The Missing Link," it's 4.5 miles long with a vertical gain of 1,103 feet. It's a multi-use trail that has relatively low traffic due to its remote nature and relatively new 'official' status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.