Pet owners in Colorado are being warned to watch out for bobcats after a recent backyard sighting.
A surveillance camera captured video of a bobcat stalking a house cat in Colorado Springs, shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Along with the video, the agency stated: "We urge pet owners to keep their dogs and cats inside or stay outside with them in case a beautiful predator like this bobcat, a fox, coyote, mountain lion, or bear wanders along. In this case, the cat escaped."
WATCH a bobcat in #ColoradoSprings stalk a house cat, off camera. We urge pet owners to keep their dogs and cats inside or stay outside with them in case a beautiful predator like this bobcat, a fox, coyote, mountain lion or bear wanders along. In this case, the cat escaped. pic.twitter.com/7yxzbiW6t1— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 28, 2021
Bobcats range in size from 26 to 41 inches long, with a tail length of 4 to 7 inches. That's about twice the size of your average house cat. Bobcats are also very fast runners, capable of moving at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. While they may appear cute and cuddly, bobcats are fierce and wild predators. They can leap 10 feet into air to catch prey and have been known to take down much larger animals, such as deer.
Keep pets on a leash or near you to protect them from wildlife such as bobcats, mountain lions, and coyotes. Use extra caution during dusk and dawn, when these wild animals tend to be the most active. Stay away from known den sites and avoid thick vegetation. Never allow your pets to interact with any wild animal you might encounter.
