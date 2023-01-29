Photo Courtesy: Elk Range

Photo Courtesy: Elk Range 

A bluegrass band, called Elk Range, recently took their show on the road--literally. The group was stuck on Interstate 70 during a snow closure, and decided to perform a spontaneous show on the roadway. 

On Facebook, the group describes themselves as "[…] a NewGrass quartet playing Rocky Mountain inspired music with guitar, bass, mando, harmonica." 

Check out the video of the band jamming out while stuck on the mountain highway below: 

