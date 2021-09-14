In case you haven't heard, there's a 22-year-old woman that's missing, last heard from while on a road trip around the American West with her significant other.
Last heard from on August 30, Gabrielle Petito, of New York, was last known to be in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, pushed out of Utah by heavy wildfire smoke. Petito and her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van, which has since been recovered in North Port, Florida, near Tampa. The van was found at the boyfriend's parents home.
Editor's Note: Conflicting reports indicate that Petito's boyfriend is her fiancé, following a July 2020 engagement.
As of Tuesday, September 14, the boyfriend has not been named as a suspect or person of interest. Petito's mother has stated that she doesn't believe her daughter is in danger for any particular reason, but that she may be stranded somewhere and in need of help.
Reports on the matter don't contain many details from the boyfriend, with several media sources stating that he was unavailable for comment. The two had been dating for a couple years after meeting in high school. Petito's parents have stated that she felt safe about the journey the two had planned and that they were excited for them.
The two travelers had planned to publish videos to a van life blog channel on Youtube called 'Nomadic Statik.' The first and only video published to the channel was uploaded on August 19 and has since amassed more than 294,000 views. In the description of the video, distance hiking and artistic expression are cited as two reasons for the trip.
Law enforcement has stated that while there's no definitive information that a crime took place, the circumstances around Petito's disappearance are odd.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
