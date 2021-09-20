Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, near Denver, is known for putting visitors in close proximity with more than 300 species of animals. Perhaps best known for being home to a bison herd, tourists travel to the spot from far and wide to see these massive mammals as they roam the plains. A video uploaded to Youtube by photographer Steve Hostetler captures how wild a trip to this spot can be.
The 24-second clip captures vehicles stopped on the road as a herd of bison passes through, with one bison stopping to rub its head on a car.
Watch it below:
If you happen to encounter wildlife on Colorado's roads, do your best not to interfere with the animal's natural behavior. Often times, this means waiting to let the animal move on. Never try to bump or move the animal out of the way. Driving around the animal is typically fine if this is safe to do so and a reasonable distance can be maintained.
Bison can be aggressive, especially when they feel threatened or may be protecting young. Never attempt to pet or attract a bison.
Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge has an interesting history, once farmland-turned-wartime manufacturing site. It has since undergone an extensive environmental cleanup on its way to becoming a wildlife reserve. It's free to visit and open from sunrise to sunset on a daily basis.
Find more content from Hostetler's on his Facebook photography page and Youtube channel.
