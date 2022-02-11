After two years of preparation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) successfully relocated 21 bighorn sheep from the 'Rampart' herd in Garden of the Gods Park to Beaver Creek Canyon, near Victor, on Tuesday.
CPW captured and moved the sheep to revive a previously thriving herd in Fremont County that has since been decimated by disease.
On Tuesday, crews lured the herd under a net using spread apple mush and hay.
"The CPW team worked to blindfold and restrict the legs of the bighorns as they carefully untangled them from the net, all the while being careful to avoid pointed horns and sharp hooves. The bighorns were then sedated and assessed for overall health and signs of disease by CPW veterinarians," the release said.
The tranquilized sheep were then loaded into orange pouches, connected to the helicopter using a sling line, and flown the ten-minute ride to Beaver Creek Canyon.
Watch the flight, drop and release in Beaver Creek Canyon. Stay until the end to see how the bighorn sheep reacts to freedom after it was released by @COParksWildlife Officers Bob Caroche and Zach Holder. 13/13 pic.twitter.com/jhKZ8D1jdi— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 9, 2022
The Rampart Herd is made up of over one hundred sheep. It has played a vital role in reestablishing the state's bighorn sheep population, CPW says.
"The Rampart bighorn sheep originally were destined for release on Pikes Peak. But the truck carrying them from Tarryall in 1946 broke down in Green Mountain Falls. So the drivers simply released the 14 sheep on board, hoping they would head up the mountain. Instead, they found their way north and east to the Rampart Range," the release said.
In the late 1800s, bighorn sheep in Colorado were facing extinction due to disease and overhunting. By 1885, market hunting for bighorn sheep was banned in the state.
“Bighorn sheep transplants from Tarryall in the 1940s were the foundation of us recovering the species,” said Ty Woodward, CPW terrestrial biologist for the Pikes Peak region, in a news release.
“We wouldn’t have the herds we have today across Colorado without the work of those conservation pioneers re-establishing those sheep in their historic ranges. We are proud to be carrying on that tradition for today’s Colorado residents and for future generations.”
