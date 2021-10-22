Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the completion of four wildlife-specific underpasses along the Interstate 25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock on Thursday.
The underpasses are part of a larger wildlife mitigation project involving the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and CPW that began in 2016.
CPW has been tracking wildlife-vehicle collisions on the I-25 Gap project and found that there have been around 200 animals representing 16 different species hit since 2017.
The ultimate goal of wildlife mitigation in this area to reduce these kind of collisions by 90 percent, CPW said in a tweet.
"This project is helping to advance the science of wildlife underpasses," CPW said.
Wildlife, including elk, deer, bears, and raccoons, has already been recorded crossing using underpasses.
The project also includes one refurbished underpass, as well as 28 miles of deer fencing, deer guards, and jump-outs, according to CPW.
It's been nearly 5 years (November 2016) since @COParksWildlife and @ColoradoDOT first came together to plan for a wildlife mitigation system along the I-25 GAP. Today, 4 wildlife-specific underpasses are substantially completed and available for wildlife to use, and they have! pic.twitter.com/qzg3hWXrcg— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 21, 2021
Wildlife mitigation is a safety measure for both humans and wildlife. The I-25 Gap project spans 18 miles and on average sees 87,000 daily motorists.
"CDOT has built more than 60 wildlife mitigation structures crossing above or under highways throughout the state. Additionally, almost 400 miles of high big game fencing has been installed along state and U.S. highways or next to the interstates," according to a CPW release on a similar project.
We've been tracking wildlife-vehicle collisions during construction of the I-25 South GAP project since May 2017. There have been nearly 200 animals (16 different species) hit on the road in this stretch.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 21, 2021
This wildlife mitigation system aims to reduce these crashes by 90%. pic.twitter.com/xxvgrCRLlf
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.