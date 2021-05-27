Things got a bit wild last summer in California's Kings Beach community when a bear got caught on camera strolling into multiple stores, at one point lunging at a person that got too close.
The bear in the video depicts what wildlife departments would refer to as a 'habituated bear' – one that has lost its fear of humans over time, likely due to repeated exposure.
While this bear would have likely been euthanized in Colorado, that ended up not being the case in California.
After failed hazing attempts, the bear was captured in early September 2020 and transported to an investigations lab where it was confirmed to be the same bear that had been spotted in stores. At that point, it was determined that the older age of the bear (16-plus years) and lack of available space meant that placement at a wildlife facility or zoo wasn't possible. The decision was ultimately made to put a GPS collar on the bear and re-release it into an expanse of natural space, where it was still located near the end of the month.
Watch multiple close encounters with the bear in the video below:
