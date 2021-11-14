A video captured by a Ring security camera shows a massive black bear attempting to break in to a backyard chicken coop.
The bear paws, bites, and pushes on the coop that barely budges but does not give up on its chance at a chicken dinner.
Eventually the resident of the home, growls loudly at the bear to scare it away.
In this case, the resident did the right thing. Hazing bears from a safe distance is a great tool to keep them away from your home.
"The public should haze bears using whatever methods they are comfortable with (noise, bear spray, water hose, etc.) as well as call CPW (typically via State Patrol Dispatch 303-239-4501) to report the incident so that we can respond appropriately," said Jason Duetsch, Area 2 Wildlife Manager in a 2021 CPW news release about bear encounters.
Colorado is home to around 17,000-20,000 black bears, according to CPW. Over the last two years, the organization has received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide. Keeping possible bear attractants, like food and garbage, out of reach of animals in an easy way to prevent human-bear encounters.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.