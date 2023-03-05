Though grizzly bears are known for being capable predators, they are never above an easy meal.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) grizzles will scavenge the carcasses of animals left behind by other predators, like wolves, whenever possible.
An incredible video, shared to the 'The Bear Guy' YouTube channel, shows a female grizzly following the smell of an elk carcass an estimated three miles to secure the calories. This was made possible by the bear's amazing sense of smell, which is roughly 2,100 times stronger than a human's.
"Watching her track and wind the air was amazing, traveling with a purpose to get to her prize. At this stage she already was huge with about six weeks to go prior to heading for the den. She had emerged that spring with her three two year old cubs, they were dispersed with the help of the presence of a male who ended up mating with her. After the mating season she now had only one belly to fill and fill it she did. Getting to this carcass was going to top her off and ensure that she'd be having cubs that winter," the video description reads.
Check out the video below:
