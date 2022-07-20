Another classic wildlife antic has been caught on camera and shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger Tiffany McCauley. Stationed out of Roxborough State Park, McCauley has captured a bear standing on its hind legs in order to rub its body against a tree.
While the scene of a bear energetically scratching its back is undoubtedly a bit funny to see, what the bear is doing is very natural, serving a specific purpose.
We might equate the move to a back scratch, but what the bear is actually doing is spreading its scent. According to the North American Bear Center, a majority of this behavior is conducted by males during mating season, but bears of all ages and sexes have been known to do it.
After they leave their scent on a tree, evidence is often left behind in the form of fur. Bears will also sometimes bite and claw to leave a physical mark.
Some sources put a black bear's smelling range at about 18 to 20 miles, adding a bit more context to why leaving a scent behind can be an important form of communication – especially when a bear might be looking for potential mates. In Colorado, black bear mating season peaks in May and June, but can take place outside of that range.
Watch the clip below:
Happy Wildlife Wednesday🌲 pic.twitter.com/cbCITQObiX— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) July 20, 2022
