If you live in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, "a black bear stole my backpack" may actually get you out of a homework assignment.
Watch the wild moment below as a black bear and her cubs explore the area outside of a family's cabin in Gatlinburg. The curious mama bear wanders up to the family's van and takes off with a small purple backpack. The footage was captured on August 27, 2021.
The father runs out of the cabin chasing after the bear shouting, "No! Get out of my car. No! Give me my kid's backpack back. Give it back."
While the bear seems to make off with the little girls' backpack, the family seemed pretty amused by the interaction.
Black bear break-ins are not uncommon, especially when unlocked vehicles are involved. In Colorado, a black bear rummaged through eight vehicles in one night alone.
Black bears can be dangerous and aggressive toward humans, especially bears with small cubs. If you happen to see a black bear, try to haze it away. Make your presence known by shouting and waving your arms high above your head. Bear proof your homes and vehicles by securing trash and locking up windows and doors.
