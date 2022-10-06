If you come home to find your packages are missing in an area where wildlife is present, it may not be the typical 'porch pirate' that took them.
Video captured by a security camera and shared to Twitter shows a bear swiping a rather large package from the front porch of a home, using a strong bite to drag the package away.
The side of the package is branded with 'Chewy.com' – a brand that offers a wide range of pet supplies. Considering this detail, it's reasonable to believe that the scent of something edible inside of the box is what attracted the bear to the box in the first place. Unfortunately, the bear drags the box off-screen to tear inside, making it unclear if that was the case.
Watch the short clip below:
I swear a bear stole my Amazon delivery…no I haven’t been drinking! 😳🤣🐻📦 pic.twitter.com/B7xJkvy8nK— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) October 6, 2022
While it's unclear where this wild theft occurred, this video serves as a good reminder to Coloradans that bears can be attracted to all sorts of scents. Leaving out trash, dirty grills, and yes, even some deliveries can draw out the bears. To help prevent negative human-wildlife interactions, be mindful of what's in your yard and bring potential food sources inside.
(1) comment
Hey Fred? What was in the Box food? Yummy for bears! Funny but not funny you know!! Jess
