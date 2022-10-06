Black Bear on trail Photo Credit: Carol Hamilton (iStock).

Photo Credit: Carol Hamilton (iStock).

 Carol Hamilton

If you come home to find your packages are missing in an area where wildlife is present, it may not be the typical 'porch pirate' that took them.

Video captured by a security camera and shared to Twitter shows a bear swiping a rather large package from the front porch of a home, using a strong bite to drag the package away.

The side of the package is branded with 'Chewy.com' – a brand that offers a wide range of pet supplies. Considering this detail, it's reasonable to believe that the scent of something edible inside of the box is what attracted the bear to the box in the first place. Unfortunately, the bear drags the box off-screen to tear inside, making it unclear if that was the case.

Watch the short clip below:

While it's unclear where this wild theft occurred, this video serves as a good reminder to Coloradans that bears can be attracted to all sorts of scents. Leaving out trash, dirty grills, and yes, even some deliveries can draw out the bears. To help prevent negative human-wildlife interactions, be mindful of what's in your yard and bring potential food sources inside.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

Hey Fred? What was in the Box food? Yummy for bears! Funny but not funny you know!! Jess

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.