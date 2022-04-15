Beaver Creek guest Eric Phannenstiel was shocked when he looked down from his chair lift on Tuesday and spotted a large black bear on the ski slopes. In a video of the sighting, an excited Phannenstiel can be heard.
The bear was spotted on Lower Peregrine Trail. There were no reports of a negative interaction taking place.
Watch the video taken by Phannenstiel below:
While wildlife will typically avoid areas that humans frequent, like ski resorts, that's not always the case. When a skier encounters wildlife on the slopes in Colorado, distance is key. Maintain a significant amount of distance between you and the animal to avoid interfering with the natural behavior of the animal. If the animal is a large game species, like a moose, bear, or mountain lion, let ski patrol know about the animal in case further action needs to be taken for the safety of other skiers.
A Colorado moment!
