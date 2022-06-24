Bear in tree

A two-year-old female bear was relocated on Friday after being spotted in a tree near a grocery in Loveland, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

"We started getting calls on it this morning that it was running around the city before eventually climbing up a tree," CPW said in a tweet. 

Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and determined that it was in good condition for it to be relocated to the mountains. 

Coloradans share space with some amazing wildlife. Being aware and respectful of them is the best way to make sure all are able to stay safe. You can do your part to minimize bear-human conflict by keeping possible attractants secure and hazing bears when they get near your home. 

