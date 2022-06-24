A two-year-old female bear was relocated on Friday after being spotted in a tree near a grocery in Loveland, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"We started getting calls on it this morning that it was running around the city before eventually climbing up a tree," CPW said in a tweet.
Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and determined that it was in good condition for it to be relocated to the mountains.
Wildlife officers just relocated this bear that was up a tree near a @Safeway in Loveland on N Wilson Ave. and HWY 34. It is now on its way for release back in the mountains. pic.twitter.com/2z56gHsZhD— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 24, 2022
Not every day that a bear climbs a tree in central Loveland! I’ve been out for the last hour or so as @COParksWildlife works to get the few-year old bear out of the tree. A crew tranquilized the bear and have moved it to a transport vehicle. Story to come to the @reporterherald pic.twitter.com/zMxDCJvXdU— Austin Fleskes (@Austinfleskes07) June 24, 2022
Here, wildlife officials release the bear back into the forest after relocating it out of Loveland earlier today. https://t.co/iJhG4jeCzw pic.twitter.com/Ij8KPkmxzm— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 25, 2022
Coloradans share space with some amazing wildlife. Being aware and respectful of them is the best way to make sure all are able to stay safe. You can do your part to minimize bear-human conflict by keeping possible attractants secure and hazing bears when they get near your home.
