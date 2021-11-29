A bear captured on video emptying the contents of a freezer in Colorado serves as a reminder for the public to keep their doors and windows secure while living where wildlife is present.
According to FOX 31, the bear snuck into a home's garage on Breckenridge's Peak 7 in October, raiding a freezer for around an hour and a half, taking everything out. They report that the bear consumed about $600 worth of meat.
Footage shows the bear pulling items out of the fridge. The garage door appears to be open in the video, which would allow easy access for the bear.
If living in bear country, do your part to keep bears away from your property and out of your home. When bears become too accustomed to humans, it increases the likelihood that the bear will do something that leads to it being euthanized. Two easy ways to prevent human-animal conflicts are to remove potential food sources from the property and to make sure that all doors and windows are locked.
