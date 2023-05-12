The bears are back in town in Colorado!
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they've already received 173 reports of bear activity so far this year, spanning 25 Colorado counties. As bears emerge from their winter hibernation around the state, officials are reminding locals to make sure their property is 'food source-free.'
“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, or trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” said Matt Yamashita, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Area 8 covering Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Eagle and Pitkin counties “People who think that it’s one time, no big deal, are totally wrong. It is a big deal when you compound that ‘one time’ with how many ‘one timers’ they get from your neighbors, too. It adds up.”
Officials are hopeful that a previous winter of strong precipitation will lead to flourishing natural food sources for bears, with 90 percent of a black bear's diet consisting of grasses, berries, nuts, and plants. This can mean fewer interactions, as bears tend to turn to these sources of food for sustenance instead of entering civilized areas, thus lowering the chances of negative human-bear interactions. Keep in mind that bears that display signs of aggression or losing their fear of humans may be euthanized.
While your yard may be clear of possible food sources, it's also important to keep doors and windows locked on homes, sheds, and vehicles, as smells inside may also attract bears.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Instagram to share a video of a bear entering an unlocked truck, presumably in search of food. The bear is seen emptying a cooler, climbing into the back seat, and snagging a bag before wandering off. Watch the clip below:
(2) comments
Where's Ranger Smith when you need him? ;)
People have the potential to outwit bears. Sadly for bears, and occasionally people, the potential is too often unexercised.
