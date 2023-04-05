A wild viral video is making rounds on the Internet, capturing a terrifying up-close encounter with a brown bear.
While it's unclear when or where the encounter took place, it's still worth the watch.
The clip captures the moment a bear appears to emerge from a den just feet away from at least two dirt bikers, one of whom is tending to a downed motorcycle. The bear starts clawing at the motorcycle until it is presumably scared off when the rider that's still seated starts to rev their engine.
While the bear attacking the motorcycle is shocking in itself, the bear's emergence from the hole in the ground may be even more shocking.
This encounter shows how quickly wildlife can appear, highlighting why it's important to know how to react when it does. Hazing a bear away with noise can be effective in some cases, as it seems to have been effective here.
Given that this bear seems to be startled and defensive, this could have gone very badly had the riders failed to scare the bear off.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
Ten to one he needed to change his drawers afterwards!
I know I would've. That was one big bad bear!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.