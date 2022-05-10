Wild footage recently published by well-known outdoorsman Steve Rinella captured six bears running across a road as a group. According to Rinella, the video was sent to him from someone in Alberta.
While not many details about the video were included in the post, the shocking nature of what is described as a "bear herd" is awe-worthy in itself.
Rinella does also note, "That's a busy mom!," implying that the group is a mother bear and cubs.
See the video below:
NOTE: Language, viewer discretion advised.
If the video took place where it was sent from, in Alberta, the group could consist of either black bears or grizzly bears. The typical black bear litter size is one to three and the typical grizzly litter size is one to four.
It's also worth noting that bears can be more social animals among their own species compared to how other big predators behave, such as mountain lions. While multiple mountain lions in one place is often a sign that the animals are related, it's difficult to confirm that this is the case in the short "bear herd" clip.
