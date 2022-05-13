Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) want to remind residents that bears can open unlocked car doors after a second bear break-in in less than two weeks was reported in Larkspur.
Last weekend, a bear got inside of a truck in the pursuit of fragrant food scraps that were left in the back seat by children, according to CPW. Unfortunately, the wind shut the door behind the bear, trapping it inside.
"A Douglas County deputy was first on scene and worked with the owner to attach a rope to the door handle. From the safety of the garage they opened the truck door and the adult bear came out, looked back briefly, and then ran off," CPW said in a tweet.
A video of the exchange, along with photos of the truck's interior damage can be found below.
This bear got inside a truck in Larkspur last weekend. The owners had child seats in the back & wildlife officers thought that children's food scraps were the likely reason the bear entered. The wind closed the door on the bear, trapping it inside.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/jTBt0NpuVI— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 13, 2022
Bears can open unlocked car doors, but when the doors close on them while inside they cannot get out. This is the type of damage that ensues.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 13, 2022
It's the 2nd bear to get inside a car in Larkspur in the last two weeks. Learn more on how to prevent this ⬇️https://t.co/rdut861pce pic.twitter.com/5XFRlHUVjF
Double-checking that your car doors are locked and making sure that no potential bear attractants are left inside is a good way to protect your vehicle from these powerful animals.
For more information on how to bear-proof your home and car visit the CPW website, here.
