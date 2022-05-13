Bear

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) want to remind residents that bears can open unlocked car doors after a second bear break-in in less than two weeks was reported in Larkspur.

Last weekend, a bear got inside of a truck in the pursuit of fragrant food scraps that were left in the back seat by children, according to CPW. Unfortunately, the wind shut the door behind the bear, trapping it inside. 

"A Douglas County deputy was first on scene and worked with the owner to attach a rope to the door handle. From the safety of the garage they opened the truck door and the adult bear came out, looked back briefly, and then ran off," CPW said in a tweet. 

A video of the exchange, along with photos of the truck's interior damage can be found below.  

Double-checking that your car doors are locked and making sure that no potential bear attractants are left inside is a good way to protect your vehicle from these powerful animals. 

For more information on how to bear-proof your home and car visit the CPW website, here.

