Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to call on Thursday from a resident in Boulder County who found a black bear making a den under their home.
Apparently the bear had dug a hole underneath the foundation of the house, where it was denning.
A video shared to Twitter by CPW shows how wildlife officer Sam Peterson was able to evacuate the animal.
In the video Peterson is shown pouring ammonia near the mouth of the den to scare away the bear.
A bear's nose is around 100 times more sensitive than a human's according to CPW, so this is a harmless and effective method of flushing out the animal.
As the bear runs out of the den, Peterson hazes it by making loud noises. Hazing is a tactic used to deter the bear from returning to the same place again.
Officers also secured the hole so that the animal could not re-enter.
Wildlife officers got a call from a @townofned resident of a bear that was trying to den-up under their house. It had dug a hole under their foundation. Wildlife officer Sam Peterson hazed the bear away by using some ammonia before securing the hole so the bear could not return. pic.twitter.com/RvhKITsU3T— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 4, 2021
Luckily this was a successful evacuation and no one was injured, but it is important to remember that Officer Peterson is a trained professional. If a similar situation happens to you, you should not attempt to flush out the bear on your own and instead call CPW.
However, hazing is a tactic that CPW encourages if you see a bear on your property.
"The public should haze bears using whatever methods they are comfortable with (noise, bear spray, water hose, etc.) as well as call CPW (typically via State Patrol Dispatch 303-239-4501) to report the incident so that we can respond appropriately," said Jason Duetsch, Area 2 Wildlife Manager in a 2021 CPW news release about bear encounters.
Colorado is home to around 17,000-20,000 black bears, according to CPW. Over the last two years the organization has received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide. Keeping possible bear attractants, like food and garbage, out of reach of animals in an easy way to prevent human-bear encounters.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.