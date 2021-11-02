Aspen Police Department recently took to Facebook to share a video of a vehicle that had been destroyed by a bear in their tiny mountain town.
The video shows a car that was reportedly unlocked, allowing the bear to get into it easily. By the time the bear left the scene of the break-in, the car had sustained heavy damage. Seats and doors are seen torn to shreds in a chaotic scene, with bear feces reportedly in the backseat.
Though a time and date of when this incident occurred wasn't shared with the video, it serves as a good reminder about bear safety, regardless. Whether it's a car, a tent, a garage, or a home, bears will try to enter closed spaces in pursuit of food. Not only does this mean a bear might get a non-natural food source, it also means that the likelihood of a negative human-bear interaction increases, something that could leave a human maimed and a bear euthanized.
While in bear country, always make sure windows and doors are securely closed and don't leave possible attractants in places where bears can get to them.
See the full video of the destruction inside of the car below:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Sad that people are not more thoughtful of the safety wildlife. Locking the car door, removing food and attractants - easy stuff.
Maybe they wanted the insurance money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.