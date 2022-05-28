A game camera in Glen Haven, Colorado caught footage of a black bear tearing apart a bear-shaped archery target in a resident's backyard.
The bear seems curious at first as it sniffs around the target, before easily ripping it into pieces.
Check the full video below:
Coloradans share space with some amazing wildlife. Being aware and respectful of them is the best way to make sure all are able to stay safe. You can do your part to minimize bear-human conflict by keeping possible attractants secure and hazing bears when they get near your home.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
Hilarious!
I think he may have been trying to get some!
This had to be a WTF moment for the real bear. 😄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.