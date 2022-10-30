The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) held its annual 5A boys cross country state championship meet on Saturday, with competitors from around the state in attendance. While the boys were racing, three uninvited spectators were spotted running across the course—a mama bear and her two cubs.
The meet was located near Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs. A video of the incident was captured and shared to Twitter by 9News reporter Kevin Vaughan. Check it out below:
This is a new one — bears on the course at @CHSAA state cross country meet. #9NEWS @9WantsToKnow pic.twitter.com/k4ctonNVQt— Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) October 29, 2022
Luckily, this family of bears did not seem terribly interested in the meet and continued on their way.
That being said, it is always important to be aware of your surroundings when recreating outdoors. If you encounter a bear you should stand your ground and not try to run away. Running could trigger a predator response in the animal.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.