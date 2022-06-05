One Colorado pup had a close call with one of the state's fiercest predators on Friday. The dog's owner caught the encounter on tape, as her husky came face-to-face with a back bear.
"Our husky was chasing a new big black animal (new friend) in our yard and once he realized that it was a HUGE black bear, he got scared and the bear chased him!! Phew!! Yes we got him and all is okay! Definitely be ‘bear aware’ right now. It was a mama and her cub," Campbell said in a post.
Check out the full video below:
Luckily the dog was not injured, but this situation could have easily turned deadly. The owners did the right thing, by not approaching the animal and healing their dog.
Colorado is home to around 17,000-20,000 black bears, according to CPW. Over the last two years, the organization has received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide. Keeping possible bear attractants, like food and garbage, out of reach of animals in an easy way to prevent human-bear encounters.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I would like to know where this was? We have a German Shepherd who is blind right in on front of him but can see outside area of eyes he has Glaucoma in both eyes poor guy and he is old! In 2017 Shelter people said he was about 8 years old and now it's 2022! So you tell us please! He weights about 110 now, he is so so loving all the drivers who deliver here want to keep him! Nope this is his home, right Diego!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.