A video shared by Viral Hog on YouTube, shows an adult bear (assumed to be the mother) and two cubs wrestling with a bear-proof trash can in Boulder, Colorado.
The bears are seen struggling to get into the trashcan, while the resident of the home records them from behind a sliding glass door.
After about a minute of recording the man opens the door and yells "Go away!" at the bears in an attempt to scare them off.
After a quick pause, the adult bear charges the man who was able to slam the door shut in the nick of time.
The interaction was enough the send the bears on their way.
The man was trying to haze the bears, which is a tactic that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) encourages in these kind of situations.
"The public should haze bears using whatever methods they are comfortable with (noise, bear spray, water hose, etc.) as well as call CPW (typically via State Patrol Dispatch 303-239-4501) to report the incident so that we can respond appropriately," said Jason Duetsch, Area 2 Wildlife Manager in a 2021 CPW news release about bear encounters.
By hazing the animals, they will be less likely to target the same home again. If you attempt to haze bears in your yard, make sure it is done from a safe distance. As seen in this video, hazing can result in aggression.
Black bears are incredibly food motivated and have been known to break into trash cans, vehicles, and even homes to find something to eat. In fact, CPW reports that most human-bear conflicts can be traced back to bear attractants, such as easily accessible human food.
“Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bearproof our homes," said said Jamin Grigg, a senior wildlife biologist from CPW’s southwest region, in a release.
This video is also a great example of bear-proof trash cans in action.
Bear-proofing your home is the best way to prevent these kind of encounters. For more information on bear-proofing, visit the CPW website.
