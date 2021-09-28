Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

This image captures a similar incident that occurred in Colorado, in which a bear got stuck inside of an unlocked vehicle. Lock your doors in bear country! Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A crazy wildlife encounter is taking the internet by storm, as video footage captures a bear leaping out of a vehicle toward a woman carrying a basket of what appears to be apples.

Footage shows the bear entering the unlocked vehicle moments before the woman arrives, using the door handle.

As the woman approaches, she notices something is awry, peering in to spot a bear staring back. She attempts to close the driver's side door to trap the bear in the vehicle, but it forces its way out. Luckily, the bear doesn't seem to have any interest in harming the woman, instead opting to sit down for a scratch after the chaotic scene unfolds.

Watch the shocking video below, originally updated to TikTok by u/fourlittlelearys. 

@fourlittlelearys

When all you’re doing is going to pack up some heathly snacks for the kids and you find a new friend inside your car. ##bear ##metabear ##bearinmycar ##scaredaf ##momscream ##applepicking ##apples ##mountains ##caughtonring ##ring ##lexus ##ashevillenc ##asheville

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

This incident reportedly occurred in North Carolina and appears to have involved a black bear, which are also found in Colorado. The video has since been viewed millions of times on TikTok and Instagram.

In bear country, it's always important to keep doors and windows locked at all times. Bears are often on the hunt for food and they're remarkably good at getting into closed spaces to find it. When bears lose their fear of humans, they risk euthanization. Do your part to keep bears safe by keeping potential food sources secure.

mors93
mors93

eww.. she even used a #lexus hashtag

