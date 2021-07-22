A dog was caught on camera playing with a wild bear in the backyard garden of a family's home in Vermont earlier this summer.
In the video, the dog can be seen running around and wagging its tail as the bear stands up on its hind legs. The pair can be seen sniffing and chasing each around the backyard.
The owner of the German shepherd, Jenn Sargent, was cooking dinner at the time when a neighbor alerted her of what was taking place.
"The 37-year-old couldn't believe her eyes as her German shepherd cross appeared on the footage, closely followed by a juvenile bear," the video's caption reads.
Editor's Note: In most cases, bears and dogs don't mix. Keep dogs safe while recreating in bear country. Do not allow dogs to chase wildlife and keep them leashed and under control at all times.
