A New York woman had a frightening encounter with a coyote while going for a stroll along the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Marcy Sterlis was on vacation when the coyote chased after her down on the beach along water's edge. In the video, the woman can be seen swinging a stick in the air in an attempt to scare the coyote off.
The wild encounter was captured by nearby fisherman who came to the woman's rescue after the animal pursued her for 10 minutes.
"Did he bite you? Are you alright?" the fisherman can be heard asking the woman in the video.
A report from Complex says several other boaters passed by the woman mistaking her stick for a fishing pole and the coyote for her dog.
Editor's Note: Never turn your back or run from a coyote. Running can trigger a chase instinct. If approached, make loud noises, wave your arms. Try throwing objects such as sticks and stones in the direction of the coyote. Click here for more tips on coyote safety from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.