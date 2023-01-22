A recent video that was shared to YouTube by ViralHog shows a moose calf blocking a person from entering their front door in Alaska while its mother lingers nearby.
"I arrived home and saw the cow moose to the side. We have so much snow right now I could not see the calf so I walked myself between them which isn't a great spot to be in. I almost walked directly into the calf because I was watching the mom," the video description reads.
In a lapse of judgment, the person recording the video contemplates climbing over the young moose.
Watch how the situation played out below:
Unfortunately, the video serves as a really great example of what not to do in this situation.
Moose can be incredibly aggressive, especially in the presence of young, but the recorder does not seem to take that into account before approaching the calf. Luckily, the adult moose did not appear to feel threatened and the situation resolved peacefully.
"Once the calf ran off, I was able to go inside. The whole situation was maybe 10 minutes. Mom and calf ended up bedding down in the driveway for a few hours. Moose are just part of Alaska life!" the person recording said.
