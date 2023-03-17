A dashboard camera caught wild footage of an avalanche crossing in front of traffic on Berthoud Pass on Thursday morning.
Berthoud Pass is located in Central Colorado, and is in a popular area for backcountry skiing. It's also heavily used by ski country travelers.
The video, which was shared to Denver7, shows the sudden slide cross right in front of a truck.
According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, the slide closed the roadway for roughly two hours. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Check out the video below:
Though it is not necessarily common for vehicles to be buried by avalanches, it has happened before. For example, when multiple vehicles were struck by an avalanche on a busy stretch of I-70 in 2019 (video footage here).
Click here for an OutThere Colorado guide of a few ways to make sure you survive if you ever find yourself in this position.
