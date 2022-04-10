Fire

Photo Courtesy: The Pueblo Fire Department

A wildfire burning near the Arkansas River in Pueblo sparked on Sunday afternoon, causing many residents to placed on pre-evacuation notice.

One video, shared to Twitter by Carl Winder, a photo journalist for KOAA,  shows the PAWs for Life animal shelter being evacuated. According to Winder, all animals were safely removed. 

The footage can be seen below: 

Crews are currently battling wind and dry conditions as they attempt to contain the blaze. The National Weather Service reports 40 MPH wind gusts in the area. 

Pueblo residents are encouraged to sign-up for emergency alert notifications, here

  STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.