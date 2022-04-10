A wildfire burning near the Arkansas River in Pueblo sparked on Sunday afternoon, causing many residents to placed on pre-evacuation notice.
One video, shared to Twitter by Carl Winder, a photo journalist for KOAA, shows the PAWs for Life animal shelter being evacuated. According to Winder, all animals were safely removed.
The footage can be seen below:
HELPING THE ANIMALS DURING PUEBLO WILDFIRE: People around Pueblo are urgently loading up animals from the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/o1UkoNHbrv— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 10, 2022
Crews are currently battling wind and dry conditions as they attempt to contain the blaze. The National Weather Service reports 40 MPH wind gusts in the area.
Pueblo residents are encouraged to sign-up for emergency alert notifications, here.
