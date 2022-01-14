Despite the species' generally passive behavior, it's important to remember that an altercation with one of Colorado's many elk can have serious consequences. One Colorado driver learned the hard that there are some fights that it's best to walk away from.
A video shared to YouTube shows the moment that a bull elk drove its razor sharp antlers into a vehicle's tire.
The video shows the driver pulling up and even talking to the bull before it rams the tire. While watching, keep an eye out for the elk's warning signals. It paces and shows off its massive set of antlers which are indicators that it was feeling threatened.
Adult bull elk are incredibly powerful animals and can weigh up to 780 pounds.
If you see an elk, do not approach it. Estes Park officials recommend that you always keep your distance from elk and bring binoculars if you want to watch them.
"If an elk alters its behavior, such as stopping grazing or if it begins looking at you, you are too close," the Visit Estes Park website says.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Honestly, sometimes people are just so dumb. Sometimes they get away with it, and then other times…🙄 you can hear with wife at the end of the video lol that would be me, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.