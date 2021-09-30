Summer View Telluride Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Telluride, Colorado. Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

 Adventure_Photo

Curious how much $24 million will get you in the picturesque town of Telluride? A video tour of a home in this southwestern Colorado hamlet shows that the digs are quite exquisite.

With roughly 12,000 square feet of space, six bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms, this mansion is found on 35 acres of prime mountainside real estate. Not only do parts of the home have floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for wraparound mountain views, it's also got a stunning backyard, complete with a pond and enormous terrace.

Check out the video below for a full look at the property, uploaded by Erik Conover and since viewed more than 400,000 times on YouTube.

Pretty wild! Do you think this home is worth $24 million? Let us know in the comments below.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.