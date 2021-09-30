Curious how much $24 million will get you in the picturesque town of Telluride? A video tour of a home in this southwestern Colorado hamlet shows that the digs are quite exquisite.
With roughly 12,000 square feet of space, six bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms, this mansion is found on 35 acres of prime mountainside real estate. Not only do parts of the home have floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for wraparound mountain views, it's also got a stunning backyard, complete with a pond and enormous terrace.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property, uploaded by Erik Conover and since viewed more than 400,000 times on YouTube.
Pretty wild! Do you think this home is worth $24 million? Let us know in the comments below.
