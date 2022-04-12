Powerful winds blasted parts of Colorado throughout the day on Tuesday, causing an Amazon semi-truck to topple off of Interstate 25.
Reporter Sean Rice, with KRDO, captured a video of the aftermath, which shows the truck tipped over and ripped open in some areas. People can also be seen loading the packages that were onboard onto to another truck, reportedly at the request of Colorado State Patrol to prevent the packages being stolen.
View from inside the trailer. I am told it was mostly empty and high winds toppled it over quickly. pic.twitter.com/uspYXdrfeY— Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) April 12, 2022
Damaging winds have been recorded across the state, including 90 MPH gusts in Cañon City. Not only has the wind caused brown out conditions in some areas, it's also downed power lines and tree limbs.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has activated wind restrictions for all high-profile or light trailers in Las Animas, Huerfano, and Pueblo counties.
"Very strong winds and dry conditions have created areas of blowing dust across SC and SE Colorado today! Blowing dust will create hazardous travel conditions with visibilities below 1 mile at times through out the day. Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions," the National Weather Service said in a tweet on Tuesday.
I drove this morning from Raton to Colorado Springs. There were at least six rigs blown off the road and in the ditch.
