Have you ever been curious how accurate the extreme sports scenes are in feature films?
In this 30-minute clip produced by GQ Sports, Alex Honnold breaks down a few well-known Hollywood depictions of rock climbing, including clips from Mission Impossible, Cliffhanger, and The Big Bang Theory. Some are surprisingly realistic... others, not so much.
The clip is part of a GQ Sports series, in which various experts breakdown different aspects of feature films. If you found the one featuring Alex Honnold interesting, you may also enjoy this clip that features survivalist Les Stroud breaking down survival scenes from movies like 127 Hours.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Some of my favorite videos on YouTube!
Yea, it's just like fake boxing ! I remember as a young kid my dad would let me watch boxing with him on Friday nights and let me tell you that was real boxing!, back then!Now when I see boxing by accident on I look at it and I can tell after a couple of minutes that it is fake! Now wrestling is a different matter it is sometime hard to tell for sure as it depends on who it is actually! If you watch real close I think you can tell the differences because too many were getting to seriously hurt back then and dying from all that stuff! Plus my grandsons were wrestling all four years in school and showed how it could look too! Thank you guys,G Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.