A video recently posted to Reddit shows an aggressive grouse attacking a snowboarder whose feet are still strapped to his board.
Grouse are small-to-medium-size game birds that can typically be found in the temperate and subarctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere. According to the Ruffed Grouse Society, these birds can be very territorial.
Though the grouse in the video was seemingly relentless in its attack, it appears that the snowboarder did a pretty good job fending it off.
Check out the full video below:
Running into wildlife on the slopes is far from unheard of, but it is a lot less common to be attacked.
Even if you are at a resort, it's important to remember that you are sharing space with wildlife when you go skiing or snowboarding. If you are ever see any kind of wildlife on the slopes do not approach it. Even small creatures, like this grouse, can be aggressive.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.