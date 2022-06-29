A video shared by Rocky Mountain PBS shows a huge herd of sheep slowing traffic on a backroad between Bayfield and Durango.
Although it's unclear in the video, it's likely that sheep are a being transferred to a new pasture by a rancher.
As far as traffic jams go, we have admit this one is pretty cute.
Check the full video below, credited to Shannon Cox:
Monday traffic jam on County Road 501 between Bayfield and Durango.— Rocky Mountain PBS (@rmpbs) June 28, 2022
📷Shannon Cox #trafficjam #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ia8QLCvaUm
(1) comment
Just like the deer around here in Canon City on the back roads going to see friends up by Skyline drive and back up in gated area too! Jess
