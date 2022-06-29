Cute sheep File photo. Photo Credit: Black Lollipop (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Black Lollipop (iStock).

 Black Lollipop

A video shared by Rocky Mountain PBS shows a huge herd of sheep slowing traffic on a backroad between Bayfield and Durango.

Although it's unclear in the video, it's likely that sheep are a being transferred to a new pasture by a rancher.

As far as traffic jams go, we have admit this one is pretty cute. 

Check the full video below, credited to Shannon Cox: 

 STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

Just like the deer around here in Canon City on the back roads going to see friends up by Skyline drive and back up in gated area too! Jess

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.