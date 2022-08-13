Many believe that bear cubs are the scariest animals you can run into in the wild, because they often have a defensive full-sized mama bear nearby.
One video, posted to YouTube by Eric Stafford, shows the moment a man got a bit to close for comfort with a pair of black bear cubs.
Check out the video below:
It is unclear what happened when the camera turned off, but is unusual for cubs this age to be seen without their mother.
"Cubs stay with the mother bear for their first year, denning with the mother and littermates over the winter. By the time of their second spring, they will be self-reliant and will separate from their mother by the second autumn," the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website reads.
If you ever encounter cubs that you believe have been abandoned do not approach them. Instead, contact CPW.
(2) comments
I hate that they're in the road. Drive safe everybody, with wildlife in mind.
Moron, if cubs are present then mama is nearby.
She could've attacked him from behind while he was obviously filing!
I just recently watched George Carlin when this filming of everything was taking over with the advent of portable cameras in the 80's. He asked why people can't just look at things and preserve the memory instead of taking photos and films that will barely be looked at later.
