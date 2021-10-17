This 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom log cabin is nestled cozily in Aspen, Colorado, and very well may be one of the most unique homes in the state.
The 13,927 square foot home is valued at $25,950,000 making it one the most expensive log cabin homes in the whole world.
Architecturally, the home is designed in a classic log cabin style with huge Douglas Fir trees as support beams and cedar shake siding.
It even has a heated drive-way, for snowy days.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property, uploaded by Erik Conover.
