This year the most expensive house to ever sell in the state of Colorado went for $72,500,000, in Aspen.
The multimillion dollar home has 11 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms and includes amenities like a huge double sided fire place, a sound proof home theater, and a glass encased commercial-grade elevator.
The roughly 22,000-square-foot home sits on 4.5 acres of land with views of Independence pass and Mount Sopris.
Check out the video below, uploaded by Erik Conover for a full look at the property.
