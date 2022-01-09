Ever wonder what $30 million dollars could get you in the ski-resort town of Aspen, Colorado? A video tour shared by Erik Conover on YouTube proves that 30 mil goes a long way.
"Privately situated on 8.6 acres of sweeping Aspen scenery with views of Ajax, the Maroon Creek Club golf course, Red Mountain, McLain Flats, Starwood and more, the home exemplifies the quintessential ski-in, ski-out qualities often desired but rarely found," the property description reads.
The home is equipped with seven bedrooms, a gourmet chef's kitchen, and is located in viewing distance from where the X-Games are held. The house's most recent market value was $29,995,000.
Take a look for yourself! The tour begins at the 2 minutes and thirty seconds mark of the video.
